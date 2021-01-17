menu

COVID cases remain at all-time high with 141 cases registered overnight

Social gatherings clusters are seeing increasingly higher cases

17 January 2021
Malta has registered 141 new cases and 136 recoveries, with active cases remaining at an all-time high.

Active cases now stand at 2,753, with 2,866 swab tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

The statistics published on the Health Ministry's Facebook page show that there has been an additional COVID-related death. The details of the victim are yet to be communicated by the authorities.

From yesterday's cases, 38 cases were family members of previously known cases, and 31 were contacts of positive work colleagues.

A whopping 29 cases were present at social gatherings with other positive cases, while 18 cases were in direct contact with other positive cases.

To date, Malta has registered 15,588 total cases of COVID-19. From these, 12,596 recovered from the virus, while 239 passed away. 

Total swab tests from the start of the outbreak have reached 566,945.

