Central Bank warns against phishing scam looking to extract personal account information

The Central Bank of Malta has warned against a phishing scam which attempts to get confidential bank account information.

The scam sends messages to recipients by posing as the central bank, asking customers to divulge information related to their personal accounts.

The bank called on customers to proceed with caution and report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.

“The Bank does not issue cards or offer public customer accounts, or request such information for cards issued by or customer accounts held with credit institutions,” the bank warned in a statement.

A screen shot of the phishing scam shows how the recipient is told to access a link in order to update one’s ATM card.

It also warns that if the receiver does not update the card details, it would be blocked on the same day.