GO announces issues with broadband services in central and southern areas

Telecommunications company GO has announced disruptions to its broadband services.

Disruptions are being experienced by customers in the central and southern regions of Malta.

The company said it has dispatched a technical team to identify the root cause of the problem.

“This will allow us to identify the best course of action to get impacted customers reconnected in the shortest time possible,” it said.

No additional information was presented on the problems being experienced, with the company updating customers with details later on.

Apologizing to customer, GO warned customers that its contact center was experiencing a high influx of calls, and so waiting time might be longer than usual.