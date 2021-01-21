menu

GO announces issues with broadband services in central and southern areas

GO dispatches technical team after experiencing technical issues in its broadband service

karl_azzopardi
21 January 2021, 12:44pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Telecommunications company GO has announced disruptions to its broadband services.

Disruptions are being experienced by customers in the central and southern regions of Malta.

The company said it has dispatched a technical team to identify the root cause of the problem.

“This will allow us to identify the best course of action to get impacted customers reconnected in the shortest time possible,” it said.

No additional information was presented on the problems being experienced, with the company updating customers with details later on.  

Apologizing to customer, GO warned customers that its contact center was experiencing a high influx of calls, and so waiting time might be longer than usual. 

We seem to be experiencing a general issue that may be impacting broadband services for customers in central to southern...

Posted by GO on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Church schools accuse union of causing 'alarm and anxiety' among students, staff
National

Church schools accuse union of causing 'alarm and anxiety' among students, staff
Laura Calleja
[WATCH] New COVID restrictions depend on ITU and hospital admissions, Chris Fearne says
National

[WATCH] New COVID restrictions depend on ITU and hospital admissions, Chris Fearne says
Karl Azzopardi
Ħal Resqun catacombs outside airport to remain undisturbed as major road project gets underway
National

Ħal Resqun catacombs outside airport to remain undisturbed as major road project gets underway
MaltaToday Staff
Entertainment Association supports health restrictions for carnival weekend
National

Entertainment Association supports health restrictions for carnival weekend
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.