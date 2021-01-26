[WATCH] Health Minister Chris Fearne, Opposition spokesperson administered COVID-19 vaccine

Deputy prime minister and health minister Chris Fearne and shadow health spokesperson Stephen Spiteri were administered the COVID-19 vaccine at the Paola health centre on Tuesday.

In a show of unity both called on people to "believe in science not superstition" and take the vaccine when this is offered to them.

"Science not superstition will beat this pandemic," Fearne said in a short message after receiving the jab on his left arm.

Up until Sunday, 19,981 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Malta, including second doses. The information released yesterday shows that 1,198 people are now vaccinated with both doses.

Fearne said that pharmacists working in the community will be next in line to receive the vaccine and from next week, people aged 80 and over living in the community will start receiving an appointment to get vaccinated.

Spiteri said the success of the inoculation programme depends on the roll out of the vaccine and its uptake by people. He urged people to take the vaccine.