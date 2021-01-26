menu

[WATCH] Health Minister Chris Fearne, Opposition spokesperson administered COVID-19 vaccine

Deputy prime minister Chris Fearne and Opposition health spokesperson Stephen Spiteri are administered the COVID-19 vaccine as they call on people to 'believe in science not superstition'

maltatoday
26 January 2021, 9:50am
by MaltaToday Staff
Opposition spokesperson Stephen Spiteri (left) and Health Minister Chris Fearne receive COVID-19 vaccine at Paola Health Centre
Opposition spokesperson Stephen Spiteri (left) and Health Minister Chris Fearne receive COVID-19 vaccine at Paola Health Centre

Deputy prime minister and health minister Chris Fearne and shadow health spokesperson Stephen Spiteri were administered the COVID-19 vaccine at the Paola health centre on Tuesday.

In a show of unity both called on people to "believe in science not superstition" and take the vaccine when this is offered to them.

"Science not superstition will beat this pandemic," Fearne said in a short message after receiving the jab on his left arm.

Up until Sunday, 19,981 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Malta, including second doses. The information released yesterday shows that 1,198 people are now vaccinated with both doses.

Fearne said that pharmacists working in the community will be next in line to receive the vaccine and from next week, people aged 80 and over living in the community will start receiving an appointment to get vaccinated.

Spiteri said the success of the inoculation programme depends on the roll out of the vaccine and its uptake by people. He urged people to take the vaccine.

More in National
Mental health problems on the rise due to pandemic, PN leader warns
National

Mental health problems on the rise due to pandemic, PN leader warns
Laura Calleja
COVID-19: New restrictive measures planned for February but no lockdown or curfew
National

COVID-19: New restrictive measures planned for February but no lockdown or curfew
Karl Azzopardi
Robert Abela 'convinced' Malta will pass Moneyval test
National

Robert Abela 'convinced' Malta will pass Moneyval test
Nicole Meilak
Malta registers 138 new cases and two COVID-related deaths
National

Malta registers 138 new cases and two COVID-related deaths
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.