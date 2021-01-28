Broadcasting experts and TV celebs appointed to first media literacy panel

A Media Literacy Development Board aimed at ensuring citizens have advanced media literacy skills, has been appointed.

The board will fall under the powers of the Broadcasting Law Act and will be composed of a number of media experts.

In consultation with the Broadcasting Authority and other governmental entities, the board has the task of drawing up a plan, promoting and taking any measures to ensure the development of literacy skills in the media field.

The panel will also ensure that measures are put in place to ensure that citizens have advanced media literacy skills and that they have access to information to use, access and create content securely and responsibly.

The panel also aims to ensure that the measures taken are not only limited to learning about tools and technologies but must ensure that citizens can exercise the power of judgment, analyse complex realities as well as distinguishing between opinion and facts.

The board will be chaired by presenter Reno Bugeja. The other members are: Joanna Spiteri, Clare Agius, Claudia Cuschieri, Daniela Attard Bezzina, Michela Cutajar, Ben Camille, Grazio Grixti, Karl Parnis, Patrick Camilleri, Peppi Azzopardi and Saviour Chircop.

Alexia Debono is the board’s secretary.