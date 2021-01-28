menu

Broadcasting experts and TV celebs appointed to first media literacy panel

First ever media literacy panel tasked to ensure 'citizens can exercise power of judgement and analyse complex realities'

karl_azzopardi
28 January 2021, 5:47pm
by Karl Azzopardi
From left to right: Peppi Azzopardi, Ben Camille, and Claire Agius will be present on the board
From left to right: Peppi Azzopardi, Ben Camille, and Claire Agius will be present on the board

A Media Literacy Development Board aimed at ensuring citizens have advanced media literacy skills, has been appointed.

The board will fall under the powers of the Broadcasting Law Act and will be composed of a number of media experts.

In consultation with the Broadcasting Authority and other governmental entities, the board has the task of drawing up a plan, promoting and taking any measures to ensure the development of literacy skills in the media field.

The panel will also ensure that measures are put in place to ensure that citizens have advanced media literacy skills and that they have access to information to use, access and create content securely and responsibly.

The panel also aims to ensure that the measures taken are not only limited to learning about tools and technologies but must ensure that citizens can exercise the power of judgment, analyse complex realities as well as distinguishing between opinion and facts.

The board will be chaired by presenter Reno Bugeja. The other members are: Joanna Spiteri, Clare Agius, Claudia Cuschieri, Daniela Attard Bezzina, Michela Cutajar, Ben Camille, Grazio Grixti, Karl Parnis, Patrick Camilleri, Peppi Azzopardi and Saviour Chircop.

Alexia Debono is the board’s secretary.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Broadcasting experts and TV celebs appointed to first media literacy panel
National

Broadcasting experts and TV celebs appointed to first media literacy panel
Karl Azzopardi
Drug laws that don’t work: why the 100m rule means ecstasy users cannot avoid jail
National

Drug laws that don’t work: why the 100m rule means ecstasy users cannot avoid jail
Matthew Vella
120 asylum seekers relocated to EU member states from Malta
National

120 asylum seekers relocated to EU member states from Malta
Karl Azzopardi
Pharmacists dispute claims they opted out of COVID-19 vaccine preparation
National

Pharmacists dispute claims they opted out of COVID-19 vaccine preparation
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.