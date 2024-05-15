‘Aren’t you done pigging out?’: PN MEP protests outside Central Bank demanding Edward Scicluna’s resignation
Pig balloons and a large poster have been hung in front of the Central Bank in Valletta as PN MEP David Casa calls for Edward Scicluna’s resignation
PN MEP David Casa hung pig balloons outside the Central Bank and attached a banner reading “Aren’t you done pigging out” to protest Central Bank governor Edward Scicluna’s refusal to resign after being charged with fraud.
In an action outside the Central Bank, Casa insisted that Scicluna should do the right thing and resign from his post.
"To have a Central Bank Governor accused of fraud is ridiculous and flies in the face of the unwavering efforts of the hundreds of professionals who are upholding a world-class industry despite the corrupt buffoons who lead them," Casa said.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said he will not request Scicluna’s resignation as Central Bank governor, despite facing fraud charges.
"Nobody is subscribing to Robert Abela's cuckoo-land account of what the country is going through,” Casa said.
Scicluna is being charged alongside Chris Fearne, who stepped down as deputy prime minister and EU funds minister last week after the charges.
