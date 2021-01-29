MaltaToday is third most preferred news portal in BA survey

MaltaToday is the third most preferred portal for people who source their news online, a Broadcasting Authority survey has found.

The findings show that 7% of respondents who indicated online news portals as their preferred source for obtaining local news chose maltatoday.com.mt.

The survey was carried out last December and assessed audience preferences for TV, radio and online platforms.

Overall figures show that 49.2% of respondents indicated television as a preferred source of local news, 27.5% online news portals, 16.4% Facebook and 4.2% radio.

From those who indicated news portals, the Times of Malta and TVM placed first and second respectively, followed by MaltaToday.

The survey found that 10.6% of respondents either had no preferred online portal to watch news, or followed different online news portals equally.

Television and radio

TVM is the most watched TV station, with 48% mentioning the national broadcaster as one of the three TV stations which they watched on the previous day.

Second in line came foreign stations, followed by ONE TV (24%) and NET TV (12%).

On the radio front, Bay emerged top with 22%, followed by ONE with 15% and Vibe with 12%.