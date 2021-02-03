Around 44,500 elderly beneficiaries of over-75 grant and special bonus to get paid on Saturday

Pensioners aged over 75 and elderly people who did not pay enough social security contributions to receive a pension, will start receiving their grants on Saturday.

Around 44,500 pensioners will benefit from the two social measures, which will see higher pay outs this year, the Social Solidarity Ministry said.

The Senior Citizens Grant will see those aged between 75 and 79 receive a one-off bonus of €300, while those aged 80 and over will receive €350. The bonus will be paid out to those who live in the community, or are residing at private care homes at their own expense.

Permanent Secretary Mark Musu said 33,732 beneficiaries who are 75 years and older will benefit from this grant for an expenditure of €11,004,103.

The second benefit is targeted at pensioners who did not pay enough social security contributions to benefit from a pension. The amounts for this year have been revised upwards by €50.

As from next Saturday, this bonus will increase to €250 for persons who would have paid social contributions for between one and four years of contributions, and €350 to those who paid five years or more in contributions.

This measure will benefit 14,907 persons with an expenditure of €4,296,779. Amongst these, there are 3,302 persons who are aged 75 years and over who will also benefit from the Senior Citizen Grant.

The ministry said that persons who will reach eligible age after 1 January will receive the benefit or the increase, pro-rata this year, and will start receiving the full benefit as from next year.

Minister Michael Falzon said this showed government was committed to improve the financial situation of pensioners and the elderly.

“All this, along with the sixth consecutive increase in overall pensions, no taxation on social security pensions, decreases in energy bills, the eradication of out of stock medicines, and no additional taxes. This is the policy of the Labour government, where we strive to give prosperity and dignity to all our senior citizens,” Falzon said.