menu

January property sales up by 27% over previous year

Malta Developers Association says promises of sale in January 2021 reached a total value of €274 million

16 February 2021, 4:41pm
by Jonas Simbeye
Malta registered an increase of 174 promises of sale and €59 million over January 2019
Malta registered an increase of 174 promises of sale and €59 million over January 2019

The Malta Developers Association has announced the local property market registered a record 1,157 promises of sale last month, up by 27% from January 2020.

Promises of sale reached a total value of €274 million, making it one of the best results registered for the month of January.

Despite the unprecedented circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the MDA said that it in 2020 it reported a property turnover of €3 billion, the same as 2019.

Noting the latest results, the MDA said that local property has retained its investment value, showing that people are opting to invest in better quality.

Director General Marthese Portelli said that 2021 looks to be a promising year. She also called on government to continue supporting the industry.

“The MDA calls on government to extend again its proposals of lower transfer and stamp duties an incentive which attracted and benefit both the buyer and the seller,” Portelli said.

She also cited the importance of sustainable planning for a better and cleaner infrastructural environment.

“Whilst remaining focused on this success, the MDA is also working on tangible concrete proposals addressing the long needed forward planning and better green infrastructure to ensure better quality, sustainability and better liveability,” she said.

More in National
January property sales up by 27% over previous year
National

January property sales up by 27% over previous year
Jonas Simbeye
Malta may get fifth casino as government issues call for new concession
National

Malta may get fifth casino as government issues call for new concession
Nicole Meilak
Hospice Malta to receive €2.5 million from government
National

Hospice Malta to receive €2.5 million from government
Laura Calleja
Man serious after car knocks him off a ladder
National

Man serious after car knocks him off a ladder
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.