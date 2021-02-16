menu

No politicians have been charged, Repubblika tells police chief 40 months after Caruana Galizia murder

Rule of law NGO Repubblika says that 40 months after Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination, no politician has been charged in court despite multiple interrogations

16 February 2021, 1:15pm
by Jonas Simbeye
It's been 40 months since Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered on 16 October 2017
It's been 40 months since Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered on 16 October 2017

No criminal action has been taken against politicians with links to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder and corruption, Repubblika said in a letter to Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa.

The rule of law NGO expressed concern that despite multiple interrogations over cases of corruption linked to Caruana Galizia’s murder, no politician has been charged.

The letter was written on the day marking 40 months since Caruana Galizia’s murder.

“Until now, only criminals and businessmen have gone through the justice system, no politician has been put up for accountability,” Repubblika President Robert Aquilina said.

Police have interrogated former minister Konrad Mizzi, former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and former prime minister Joseph Muscat as part of wider investigations based on information retrieved from Yorgen Fenech’s mobile phone.

“We must believe that Malta is capable of being a democratic and free state, where no one benefits from impunity and everyone faces the consequences of their action, politician or not,” Aquilina said.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in October 2017 and four people have been charged in court and a fifth granted a presidential pardon to tell all.

George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat stand charged with executing the assassination, while business magnate Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the killing.

More in National
No politicians have been charged, Repubblika tells police chief 40 months after Caruana Galizia murder
National

No politicians have been charged, Repubblika tells police chief 40 months after Caruana Galizia murder
Jonas Simbeye
Student population in post-secondary and tertiary institutions stood at almost 26,000
National

Student population in post-secondary and tertiary institutions stood at almost 26,000
Laura Calleja
COVID: 102 new cases, 124 recoveries registered
National

COVID: 102 new cases, 124 recoveries registered
Karl Azzopardi
PN accuses Clyde Caruana of ‘closing an eye’ to illegal employment of foreign food couriers
National

PN accuses Clyde Caruana of ‘closing an eye’ to illegal employment of foreign food couriers
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.