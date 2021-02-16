No politicians have been charged, Repubblika tells police chief 40 months after Caruana Galizia murder

No criminal action has been taken against politicians with links to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder and corruption, Repubblika said in a letter to Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa.

The rule of law NGO expressed concern that despite multiple interrogations over cases of corruption linked to Caruana Galizia’s murder, no politician has been charged.

The letter was written on the day marking 40 months since Caruana Galizia’s murder.

“Until now, only criminals and businessmen have gone through the justice system, no politician has been put up for accountability,” Repubblika President Robert Aquilina said.

Police have interrogated former minister Konrad Mizzi, former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and former prime minister Joseph Muscat as part of wider investigations based on information retrieved from Yorgen Fenech’s mobile phone.

“We must believe that Malta is capable of being a democratic and free state, where no one benefits from impunity and everyone faces the consequences of their action, politician or not,” Aquilina said.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in October 2017 and four people have been charged in court and a fifth granted a presidential pardon to tell all.

George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat stand charged with executing the assassination, while business magnate Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the killing.