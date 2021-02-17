Graffitti accuses Ian Borg of lying to public over Burmarrad roadworks

Moviment Graffitti has called out Transport and Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg, claiming he has misled the public on planned roadworks in Burmarrad.

Graffitti said that Borg claimed in an interview that the destruction of a 500-year-old water reservoir, to make way for a roundabout built outside the site of a proposed supermarket by Bonnici Brothers, was untrue.

The NGO said Bonnici Brothers have already acquired €7.7 million in contracts and direct orders from Infrastructure Malta, in 2020 alone.

“Plans submitted by the roads agency show the proposed roundabout will invade the area currently occupied by the water reservoir. The water reservoir is partly sited at street level and has no way of being saved if work goes ahead.

“Moreover, the plans include a peculiar walkway suspended over the open reservoir. This not only confirms that at least part of the reservoir will be destroyed, but also poses a danger to those using it,” Graffitti said.

The NGO said no studies or justifications were provided to show that this structure was feasible or safeguards the integrity of both reservoir and pedestrians. It described the walkway as “worrisome” in light of recent design mistakes by IM, evidenced by a spate of traffic accidents caused by the Bonnici-built roundabout in Ghajn Rihana, Burmarrad.

“We will not stand idly by as you trample on the livelihoods of farmers and residents. You shall not pass,” said a spokesperson for the group.

Back in November, a spokesperson for Infrastructure Malta had confirmed with MaltaToday that part of the reservoir will be impacted by the works. When asked about the fate of an old reservoir in the area, the spokesperson explained that it was proposing raising the footpath along one side of the roundabout with ramps so that it goes over part of the reservoir, without having to dismantle it.

However the same spokesperson confirmed that one of the corners of the rectangular structure will need to be rebuilt in a new alignment to accommodate the new stretch of cycle lane, which cannot be raised in the same way as the footpath.

In fact plans to upgrade the junction at the corner between Triq is-Sardin and Triq Burmarrad foresee the expropriation of 139sq.m of agricultural land, which includes an old reservoir and the uprooting of 2 Cypress trees and an Orange cross tree.

“Minister Borg is under pressure to justify his extensive road building spree, and has repeatedly given conflicting versions about the projects in Imriehel, Burmarrad and Dingli. He is probably the first minister in Maltese history to be contradicted by a major business group,” Graffitti said in reference to a recent statement by Farsons, denying Borg’s declaration that the extension of Trident House hinged on the construction of the Imriehel flyover.

The activist group also called out Borg’s statements on the fact that the PA “did not approve the project” under his responsibility.

Moviment Graffitti stressed that developers Bonnici Brothers had continued with their application for their supermarket, midway through the first phase of roadworks in Burmarrad. “We do not believe this is a simple coincidence, particularly since the proposed roundabout is sited exactly in front of the proposed supermarket. We understand Minister Borg is under pressure after losing several portfolios to other ministers, however he’s only being consistent when it comes to deceiving the public. This is both alarming and disgusting.”

At present, over 5,900 objections have been filed by residents, farmers and citizens, with the St Paul’s Bay Local Council also voting unanimously against the project.