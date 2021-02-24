[WATCH] Adrian Agius accused of commissioning Carmel Chircop murder • Robert Agius, Jamie Vella charged with supplying Caruana Galizia bomb

Adrian Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, was charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in Birkirkara in October 2015, during a court sitting on Wednesday night.

Associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio were accused with executing the murder that happened in a garage complex on the morning of 8 October 2015.

Degiorgio is accused of executing the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia in separate proceedings that started in December 2017.

During the same sitting, Vella and Robert Agius – Adrian’s younger brother – were accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her.

Caruana Galizia was murdered on 16 October 2017 just after leaving her house in Bidnija.

The Agius brothers and Vella pleaded not guilty to the charges, while Degiorgio availed himself of the right not to answer any of the questions. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

No request for bail was made and the men were remanded in custody at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

Proceedings were characterised by heavy security and extreme safety measures since Vella tested positive for COVID-19.

The Agius brothers and Vella were arrested on Tuesday after Vince Muscat admitted guilt in the Caruana Galizia murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a plea bargain.

Muscat was subsequently granted a presidential pardon to tell all on the Chircop murder. The terms of his pardon were published earlier today.

Muscat has collaborated with the police to help them solve the 2015 murder and strengthen their case against the executors in the Caruana Galizia murder.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin appeared for the Aguis brothers, while William Cuschieri appeared for Degiorgio.

The prosecution was led by Superintendent Keith Arnaud and inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri. They were aided by lawyer George Camilleri from the AG’s office.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia appeared parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family. Members of the family were also present in court.

Magistrate Victor Axiak presided.