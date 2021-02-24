menu

[WATCH] Adrian Agius accused of commissioning Carmel Chircop murder • Robert Agius, Jamie Vella charged with supplying Caruana Galizia bomb

Brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, their associate Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio are arraigned over their involvement in the murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop

matthew_agius kurt_sansone
24 February 2021, 6:55pm
by Matthew Agius / Kurt Sansone
Two of the accused, Robert Agius (red hoodie) and brother Adrian Agius (grey hoodie), being led out of court. (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Adrian Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, was charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in Birkirkara in October 2015, during a court sitting on Wednesday night.

Associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio were accused with executing the murder that happened in a garage complex on the morning of 8 October 2015.

Degiorgio is accused of executing the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia in separate proceedings that started in December 2017.

Jamie Vella who tested positive for COVID-19 was escorted to court in white overalls and upon special dispensation from the Public Health Superintendent (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
During the same sitting, Vella and Robert Agius – Adrian’s younger brother – were accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her.

Caruana Galizia was murdered on 16 October 2017 just after leaving her house in Bidnija.

The Agius brothers and Vella pleaded not guilty to the charges, while Degiorgio availed himself of the right not to answer any of the questions. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

No request for bail was made and the men were remanded in custody at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

Security inside and outside the courthouse was tight. (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Proceedings were characterised by heavy security and extreme safety measures since Vella tested positive for COVID-19.

The Agius brothers and Vella were arrested on Tuesday after Vince Muscat admitted guilt in the Caruana Galizia murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a plea bargain.

Muscat was subsequently granted a presidential pardon to tell all on the Chircop murder. The terms of his pardon were published earlier today.

Muscat has collaborated with the police to help them solve the 2015 murder and strengthen their case against the executors in the Caruana Galizia murder.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin appeared for the Aguis brothers, while William Cuschieri appeared for Degiorgio.

The prosecution was led by Superintendent Keith Arnaud and inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri. They were aided by lawyer George Camilleri from the AG’s office.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia appeared parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family. Members of the family were also present in court.

Magistrate Victor Axiak presided.

23:30 That's it for today. Thank you for following and good night. A summary of proceedings will follow shortly. Kurt Sansone
23:29 The four men are taken to the prison in Paola. Kurt Sansone
23:25 We are outside the courthouse in Valletta waiting for the accused to be escorted out and taken to the Corradino Correctional Facility. No request for bail was made. Kurt Sansone
23:24 The sitting is over. The Maksar brothers huddle with their lawyers before they are led away under strict security. Kurt Sansone
23:23 Robert Agius and Jamie Vella are accused of association in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed the journalist in October 2017. Kurt Sansone
23:20 Adrian Agius is accused of commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in Birkirkara in October 2015. Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio are accused of executing the assassination. Kurt Sansone
23:18 The court orders the acts of the case be sent to the registrar of court to be assigned according to law. Kurt Sansone
23:17 The court also orders the director of the Asset Recovery Bureau to investigate and secure any other monies or properties which belong to the accused or are under their control. Kurt Sansone
23:15 A freezing order over the accused men's assets is issued. Kurt Sansone
23:14 The court upholds the request. Kurt Sansone
23:13 The court is now dealing with the Attorney General’s request for the freezing of the men's assets. Kurt Sansone
23:13 Abela informs the court that no request for bail is being made at this stage. Kurt Sansone
23:12 George Degiorgio will not answer any questions, his lawyer says. Kurt Sansone
23:12 Jamie Vella is next. He is 37 years old, was born in Pieta and lives in Swieqi. He is unemployed. He also pleads not guilty. Kurt Sansone
23:11 He pleads not guilty. Kurt Sansone
23:10 Robert Agius is next. He is 37, was born in Pieta and lives in Baħrija. His profession is listed as “in construction”. Kurt Sansone
23:09 He pleads not guilty. Kurt Sansone
23:09 Adrian Agius confirms his name and surname. He is 42, born in Attard and lives in Mellieħa. Asked what he works in, he says “in construction”. Kurt Sansone
23:08 The magistrate informs the accused that they will be asked questions and they had a right to remain silent. Kurt Sansone
23:08 The magistrate asks a court usher to open a window. One of the accused, Jamie Vella, has COVID-19 and all precautions have been taken inside the courtroom. Kurt Sansone
23:07 Arnaud says the guilty admission of Vince Muscat in the Caruana Galizia murder case and his testimony in the magisterial inquiry as well as his information into the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop led to the arrest of the four men. Kurt Sansone
23:06 Arnaud explains the circumstances of the arrest. Kurt Sansone
23:06 Magistrate Victor Axiak enters the courtroom. George Camilleri does the preliminaries, handing the court papers and birth certificates and criminal records of the accused. Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin confirm that they are appearing for the Agius brothers. Kurt Sansone
22:57 Superintendent Keith Arnaud, inspector Shaun Pawney and Wayne Camilleri, and Dr George Camilleri from the AG office are prosecuting. Kurt Sansone
22:57 Abela and Darmanin will be representing the Agius brothers, known as Tal-Maksar. Kurt Sansone
22:56 Inspector Fabian Fleri and Wayne Camilleri are taking care of different aspects of the operation. Meanwhile, lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin enter the courtroom. Kurt Sansone
22:53 Caruana Galizia's sisters are both in the courtroom too. Arnaud paces nervously. Kurt Sansone
22:50 Degiorgio's lawyer William Cuschieri has entered the courtroom, leafing through some papers. Kurt Sansone
22:50 First Superintendent Keith Arnaud, then lawyer Jason Azzopardi is discussing something with Attorney General prosecutor George Camilleri. Azzopardi is appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family. Kurt Sansone
22:49 The accused exchange a gesture of “what can you do?” Kurt Sansone
22:48 George Degiorgio is also led into the courtroom and sits down near them. Degiorgio is already facing proceedings for his involvement in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder. Kurt Sansone
22:48 The accused have been led into the courtroom. Court reporters cannot see their faces, being seated above, but we are informed that the three men are Adrian Agius, Robert Agius and Jamie Vella. Kurt Sansone
22:47 Inside the courthouse, the press is seated in the elevated balcony called the public gallery of Hall 22. This is a protective measure due to the fact that one of the accused, Jamie Vella, is COVID-19 positive. Court staff are currently testing the audio setup in anticipation of the accused's arrival. Kurt Sansone
22:42 The arrest of the Agius brothers and Jamie Vella on Tuesday was possible after Vince Muscat admitted guilt in the Caruana Galizia murder. Muscat was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a plea bargain. Muscat was also given a presidential pardon to tell all about the Carmel Chircop murder in 2015. Kurt Sansone
22:39 The accused have arrived in court amid strict security. Kurt Sansone
22:31 Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa earlier said that one of the accused has tested positive for COVID-19 but the Public Health Superintendent has given a special dispensation for the man to be arraigned. Proceedings will take place in one of the largest court halls where social distancing is possible. Kurt Sansone
22:30 The accused are expected to be arraigned in front of Magistrate Victor Axiak who has already arrived in court. Kurt Sansone
22:27 We are expecting the accused to be brought to court at around 11pm. Kurt Sansone
22:27 One of the Degiorgio brothers, currently facing charges of executing the Caruana Galizia murder, will also be charged tonight with involvement in the Chircop murder. Kurt Sansone
22:25 We will be live blogging the arraignment of brothers, Robert and Adrian Agius, and their associate Jamie Vella. They are expected to be charged with involvement in the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop. Two of them will also be charged with complicity in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder. Kurt Sansone
22:22 Good evening. Kurt Sansone

 

 

