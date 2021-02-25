COVID-19: Doctors’ union warns ITU may soon be unable to cope with influx of patients

The Medical Association of Malta (MAM) has raised concerns that following the carnival weekend, daily COVID-19 numbers have been consistently high, warning that soon Mater Dei’s intensive care and medical wards will be unable to cope.

MAM said that the last additional intensive care unit at Mater Dei might need to be opened as of today.

“While the Christmas period led to a disastrous increase, the measures announced before carnival have proven to be completely inadequate, and a further rise has again occurred. MAM agrees with Minister Fearne on the contributing causes and the prolongation of the ban on bars; however, the government must take responsibility for its failure to take more effective measures which were required,” the association said.

MAM said that prolongation of restraint hours and the removal of shielding from care homes for the elderly would be populist decisions “bordering on the irresponsible from the medical point of view”.

The association pointed out that while the vaccination rate is progressing faster than other EU countries, many people between 60 and 80 have yet to be vaccinated.

“Furthermore, MAM is reasonably informed that numerous cases and four deaths have been reported in a single government elderly care home since vaccination has started, as while vaccines are highly effective, they are not a 100% guarantee from Covid, especially when circulating numbers in the community are high,” MAM said.

MAM said encouraging more social activities for elderly people between the ages of 60-80 and removing shielding at homes will only contribute to making matters worse. “MAM encourages the government and the public health authorities to take measures which are adequate for the situation.”