[WATCH] PM admits to feeling emotional during restrictive measures press conference

The Prime Minister Robert Abela has admitted to feeling emotional for restaurant owners in a press conference announcing new measures last Wednesday.

On Wednesday government rolled out a set of new restrictions in light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases during the last weeks.

The PM was addressing a women’s day conference with his wife Lydia Abela.

Abela said “politicians are not robots” and insisted he understands the pain faced by catering establishment owners who have had to throw away their stock following the restriction’s announcement.

“Yes, we could have done better during some stages of the pandemic, but it came with no warnings or blueprints,” he said.

Abela insisted the government has always strived to strike a balance between health and the economy.

“This was shown in the government’s decision to extend the wage supplement to the catering establishment following our announcements,” he said.

Abela also expressed his satisfaction with the country’s vaccination rate, stating it will continue to help front liners’ battle against the virus.

Women’s Day

Addressing the conference, Lydia Abela said that the pandemic has shown women’s vital role in society.

“We had women who have had to balance the challenges brought about by COVID, while having to handle their domestic obligations,” she said.

She also said women have served as role models during these turbulent times, stating Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci has been capable of leading a sector usually dominated by men.

On the gender corrective mechanism, Lydia Abela said despite the large strides the country has taken in women’s rights, such a mentality has not caught up in Malta’s parliament.

“Parliament should represent society as a whole, and women should not have to make huge sacrifices that men do not,” she said.