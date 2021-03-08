Malta registers 201 new coronavirus cases as recoveries hit 345

Malta registered 201 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and 345 recoveries, the health ministry said.

No deaths were reported as active cases now stand at 3,178.

Since the start of the pandemic, 24,599 people contracted COVID-19, including 334, who died.

The new cases account for 5.1% of the 3,946 swab tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

The latest information related to the vaccination programme shows that until Sunday, 97,864 doses were administered, including 32,862 second doses.

Malta experienced a surge in cases last week with record figures surpassing the 300-daily mark on at least three occasions.

On Thursday, the government introduced stricter mitigation measures by forcing all restaurants and snack bars to close, banning contact sport for young people under-16 years of age, and limiting household gatherings to people from a maximum of four households.