COVID: Transport Malta’s Gozo Licensing and Testing centre temporarily closed down

The transport authority’s Licensing and Testing centre in Gozo temporarily closes down as a protective measure against COVID-19  

karl_azzopardi
9 March 2021, 2:15pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Transport Malta has closed down it Licensing and Testing centre in Gozo as a COVID-19 protective measure.  

The closure shall remain effective until further notice.  

Customers in Gozo shall be provided with the same services from Transport Malta offices in Paola and Ħal Lija. 

“Transport Malta shall continue taking necessary measures for the health of the public,” the authority’s statement read.  

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
