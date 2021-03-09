Inquiry into death of seven-year-old girl not yet concluded three years later

The independent inquiry into the death of a seven-year-old Victoria Aluko has not yet been concluded, three years after the tragic incident.

Aluko was found dead at the Dominican Sisters residence in Zabbar back in January 2018. She was later reported to have died as a result of a rare pre-existing medical condition.

The Family Ministry had opened an independent investigation headed by Judge Emeritus Philip Sciberras. The investigation was a separate one from the magisterial inquiry concluded just four months after her death.

In a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Claudette Buttigieg over the developments of the inquiry, the Family Minister Michael Falzon said he would be publishing the findings once the investigation had been concluded.

In comments to MaltaToday, Buttigieg said that she couldn’t understand the reason for such a lengthy inquiry.

“I cannot understand how the first inquiry was concluded just four months after the tragic death, but the second inquiry has been ongoing for three years,” she said.