Inquiry into child’s death concluded but will not be published just yet

An inquiry led by retired judge Philip Sciberras into the death of seven-year-old Victoria Aluko has been concluded and presented to minister, according to a statement by the Social Solidarity ministry.

Aluko was found dead at the Dominican Sisters residence in Zabbar back in January. She was later reported to have died as a result of a rare pre-existing medical condition.

In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, the ministry said that the inquiry had been concluded, and the report passed on the minister.

The ministry stressed that the inquiry had been requested by the minister himself but added that while it intended to publish the inquiry’s findings, it would not be doing so just yet, given that there is an ongoing magisterial inquiry.

The ministry said it had decided on its course of action after consultation with the Attorney General.

It said it would nonetheless be considering the recommendations made in the report.