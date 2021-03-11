European Medicines Agency approves Janssen's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine be approved for distribution in the European Union.

Janssen's vaccine, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, is the first single-dose vaccine to be approved. It is recommended for persons over the age of 18.

📢 EMA has just recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for #COVID19vaccine Janssen to prevent #COVID19 in people from 18 years of age.

👉 https://t.co/j7jetH1Tbx pic.twitter.com/cKGKujrqYp — EU Medicines Agency (@EMA_News) March 11, 2021

In February, Health Minister Chris Fearne said Malta had 250,000 doses of these vaccines on order.

Results from a clinical trial found a 67% reduction in the number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases after two weeks in people who received the vaccine compared with people given a placebo. This means that the vaccine had a 67% efficacy.

EMA said the side effects of the vaccine were usually mild or moderate and cleared within a couple of days. The most common ones were pain at the injection site, headache, tiredness, muscle pain and nausea.