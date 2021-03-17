Health directorate issues salmonella warning over SFC frozen foods

The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a notice warning the public not to consume three frozen foods produced by Southern Fried Chicken due to possible salmonella contamination.

The products in question are "Take Home Boneless Bucket", "Southern Fried Chicken Strips", and "Strips and Mega Box (1610g)." The warning includes all products with expiry dates up to and including 30 June 2022.

More information on 2137333 or [email protected]