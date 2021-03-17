menu

COVID-19: New sport guidelines allow individual activities under strict mitigation measures

Public health releases new guidelines for sporting activities practiced by individuals and not forming part of organised events

kurt_sansone
17 March 2021, 1:38pm
by Kurt Sansone
Tennis can be played as along as the limit of four persons is maintained and no contact takes place between players
All sport activities that are not organised events can be held as long as strict mitigation measures are adhered to, according to new public health guidelines.

The guidelines clear the confusion that erupted after “organised sport activities” were banned last week as part of new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

MaltaToday had reported on the matter last Monday, when people were photographed playing padel, a racquet sport, over the weekend.

The new guidelines will allow tennis, jogging, fitness, dance, horse riding and padel, among others to continue being practiced individually subject to mitigation measures.

According to the guidelines, the Public Health Superintendent gives permission for sport and physical activities that are not organised events to be held as long as the outdoor group limit of not more than four people is respected.

The guidelines also prohibit any form of physical contact, make it incumbent on participants to wear masks except for high intensity physical activity, and bar any form of competition. Any activity must not be done in such a way to attract spectators and adequate physical distance has to be observed.

Permitted sporting and physical activities include:

  • Walking and Power walking
  • Jogging, running and athletic activity
  • Fitness and Dance sessions with adequate social distancing of 2m between all persons
  • Cycling
  • Climbing
  • Horse Riding
  • Golf
  • Tennis/Padel
  • Shooting
  • Swimming 
  • Sailing on individual dinghies or on larger boats where adequate social distancing between all persons can be respected
  • Archery 
  • Fishing
  • Gymnastics
  • Motor Sport 
  • Model aircrafts
  • Scuba diving
  • Skateboarding
  • Surfing
  • Weightlifting

All recreational physical and sporting activities must comply with any other legislation at all times.

Pigeon racing can take place while allowing for adequate social distancing between persons.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
