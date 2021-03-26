[LIVE] COVID-19 briefing: 103 new cases, 332 recoveries and four deaths

103 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Friday, the health ministry has said.

166,104 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Thursday. Of which 48,933 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 26,480, while total cases registered stand at 28,715.

There are 1,853 active COVID-19 cases.

Four persons died in the last 24-hours. All men, aged 68,72, 73 and 80. All of whom died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 382.

797,899 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 2,252.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said that 20 people were in the ITU at Mater Dei Hospital.

Other admissions: 6 in infectious diseases unit • 54 in other wards • 4 in Gozo hospital (2 ITU) • 14 in Sir Paul Boffa hospital • 15 in St Thomas hospital • 14 in the Good Samaritan facility • 16 in Mount Carmel Hospital

Gauci said that persons over 75 who are able to physically go to the clinic are asked to call 145 to receive their invitation for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The moving average is currently 146 cases.