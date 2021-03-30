COVID-19: 55 new cases registered, 286 recoveries

55 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has announced.

286 recoveries were registered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 27,704.

Active cases stand at 899, with total cases registered since the start of the pandemic at 28,993.

2,086 swab tests were carried out on Monday, bringing the total number of swabs to 807,370.

Two persons died at Mater Dei Hospital, a 78-year-old man and an 83-year-old female.

Till yesterday 186,111 vaccine doses were administered, of which 52,340.