menu

COVID-19: 55 new cases registered, 286 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 30 March | 2 deaths • 55 new cases • 286 recoveries • 899 active cases • 2,086 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered till Sunday 186,111 

karl_azzopardi
30 March 2021, 12:39pm
by Karl Azzopardi

55 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has announced.  

286 recoveries were registered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 27,704. 

Active cases stand at 899, with total cases registered since the start of the pandemic at 28,993.  

2,086 swab tests were carried out on Monday, bringing the total number of swabs to 807,370.  

Two persons died at Mater Dei Hospital, a 78-year-old man and an 83-year-old female.  

Till yesterday 186,111 vaccine doses were administered, of which 52,340.  

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.