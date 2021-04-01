Malta, Italy seeking deeper cooperation in criminal prosecutions

Deepening cooperation between the public prosecutors of Malta and Italy was on the agenda of talks between Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis and his Italian counterpart.

Zammit Lewis met Italian Justice Minister Marta Cartabia in Rome on Wednesday to discuss cooperation between Malta and Italy in the justice sector.

“We discussed greater cooperation between the public prosecutor’s office and the State Advocate within the context of the countries’ membership of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office,” Zammit Lewis said.

The parties also discussed Malta’s constitutional and institutional reforms to strengthen the rule of law with Cartabia adding that this was an area of interest for her country.

Cartabia, a jurist, was appointed minister last February.

The Justice Ministry said the visit followed public health protocols.