menu

Malta, Italy seeking deeper cooperation in criminal prosecutions

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis holds talks in Rome with his counterpart Marta Cartabia

kurt_sansone
1 April 2021, 11:02am
by Kurt Sansone
Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis meeting Italian counterpart Marta Cartabia in Rome
Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis meeting Italian counterpart Marta Cartabia in Rome

Deepening cooperation between the public prosecutors of Malta and Italy was on the agenda of talks between Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis and his Italian counterpart.

Zammit Lewis met Italian Justice Minister Marta Cartabia in Rome on Wednesday to discuss cooperation between Malta and Italy in the justice sector.

“We discussed greater cooperation between the public prosecutor’s office and the State Advocate within the context of the countries’ membership of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office,” Zammit Lewis said.

The parties also discussed Malta’s constitutional and institutional reforms to strengthen the rule of law with Cartabia adding that this was an area of interest for her country.

Cartabia, a jurist, was appointed minister last February.

The Justice Ministry said the visit followed public health protocols.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.