[LIVE] COVID-19 briefing: Two deaths and 52 new cases

52 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

197,383 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which, 54,578 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 27,951, while total cases registered stand at 29,085.

There are 740 active COVID-19 cases.

Two persons died in the last 24-hours. Two men aged 69 and 71, both of whom died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 394.

1,762 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 811,102.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said that 14 people were in the ITU at Mater Dei Hospital.

Other admissions: 10 in infectious diseases unit • 44 in other wards • 4 in Gozo hospital (1 ITU) • 14 in Sir Paul Boffa hospital • 13 in St Thomas hospital • 8 in the Good Samaritan facility • 2 in Mount Carmel Hospital • 4 Karin Grech.

Gauci said the number of cases was beginning to plateau. She said the moving seven-day average is 68 cases.

76% of cases detected in Malta are the UK variant, which has been found to be more infectious than the original strain. Gauci warned that the variant was a "concern."

Household clusters continue to dominate with 162 cases, followed by social gatherings with 55 cases.

Gauci said because most of the cases emerging are from family clusters, their origin is hard to detect; this she said means the virus is still present in the community.

Gauci said the largest number of cases are being recorded between the ages of 24-44.