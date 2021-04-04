Civil Society Network demands government explanation over 270 migrants stranded at sea

NGO Civil Society Network have demanded an explanation from government as to why 270 migrants reportedly in distress were left stranded in Malta’s Search and Rescue Area.

The three dinghies carrying 60, 100 and 110 people respectively, were reported adrift in the Maltese search and rescue region. They were spotted by Sea Watch’s Moonbird, a civilian monitoring aircraft.

“CSN is demanding an explanation from the Government regarding the 270 people who were reportedly in distress in Malta’s Search and Rescue Zone. Thus far there has been the usual silence from this government,” it said.

The NGO said the government is responsible for protecting the lives of everyone in its jurisdiction.

Today #Moonbird searched in vain for ~100 people spotted yesterday after @alarm_phone's SOS and of whom there is no more news.

Yesterday the #NordicStar was instructed to move away after the arrival of a Maltese patrol boat but there is no news of any people disembarked in Malta. pic.twitter.com/ECSATJOGTF — Sea-Watch International (@seawatch_intl) April 3, 2021

“The established SAR Zone, while not instructive of where to disembark rescued people, obliges the state to coordinate the rescue of imperilled lives, irrespective of their identity or nationality. The allegations made against the Government merit an explanation on the Government’s treatment of the value of life,” Civil Society Network said.

On Saturday, NGO Alarm Phone said two of the three boats reportedly in distress were rescued in Lampedusa after three days on inaction by European states.

"We are happy they survived this terrible journey and abandonment at sea. The fate of the 110 people South-West of Malta is still unclear," it said.

Later Sea Watch international said the plane Moonbird searched in vain for the boat carrying 100 people. “The Nordic Star was instructed to move away after the arrival of a Maltese patrol boat, but there is no news of any people disembarked in Malta."

“CSN asks if our waters are protected, or if the Maltese Government is coordinating breaches of fundamental human rights or illicitly delegating their responsibilities to other states,” the civil society NGO’s statement read.

Moviment Graffitti

NGO Moviment Graffitti have also called on the government, including Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Prime Minister Robert Abela to explain why the group were left stranded.

“International legislation, and above everything our own humanity, oblige government to protect vulnerable people at sea. The life of children, women and men are not a political tool,” they said.