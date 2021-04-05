COVID-19: One death and 56 new cases

56 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.

215,700 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which, 59,032 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 28,349, while total cases registered stand at 29,279.

There are 531 active COVID-19 cases.

One person died in the last 24-hours. A 55-year-old man, at Mater Dei Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 399.

1,946 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 819,860.