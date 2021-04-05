Coronavirus: 1,880 people fined for breaching regulation over past week

Enforcement authorities have handed out 1,880 fines for the flouting of COVID-19 regulation over the last week.

Government administered Facebook page Covid19 Malta reported that 1,222 fines were handed out to people not wearing the face mask properly.

473 fines were handed out to people congregating in groups of larger than two in a public space.

172 persons were fined for breaking household regulation.

On Monday, 56 new cases of COVID-19 were registered, and one person died from the virus.

Active cases stand at 531, after 73 recoveries were registered.

