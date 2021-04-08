Church schools to reopen on Monday 12 April

A majority of church schools will reopen on Monday 12 April in accordance with health protocols, according to the Archdiocese of Malta.

Kindergarten and primary schools will be reopening physically on Monday 12 April, in accordance with health protocols.

Secondary schools will start off the semester with online lessons on the same Monday, while reopening physically on Wednesday 14 April.

"Every school will decide which years and which classes will attend on that day, the equivalent of two forms, with the rest starting physically on Friday," the Archdiocese stated.

It noted that some secondary schools have alternative systems of attendance due to space limitations, and that some Church schools will be starting the examination period among Form 5s.

Sixth forms will open on Monday 12 April at the discretion of their own heads of schools.

"At the same time, discussions will continue so that they can open physically according to health protocols".

The Archdiocese is further encouraging parents to follow any guidelines and circulars issued from their respective schools.