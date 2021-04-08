[WATCH] Video shows party held in villa in breach of COVID regulations

ideo shows party held in villa in breach of COVID regulations

Videos making the rounds on social media shows a party being held in a villa, at an undisclosed location.

The videos show a crowd of people on a dance floor dancing to music. But the leaked video also shows fireworks being set off during the party.

According to the Instagram video, the partygoers would be celebrating the birthday party of a certain Gail Gauci, who can be seen celebrating in the video.

A rumour claiming that the event was held at the ClubHouse Europe premises, a collaborative space for Instagram and TikTok influencers, was denied by sources close to ClubHouse Europe.

The Malta police said they are yet to release a comment on the video. However, it has come to our attention that police have since gone to the ClubHouse Europe premises themselves and confirmed that it wasn't held there.

Under current COVID-19 regulations, house visits have been limited to two households, while mass events have been banned completely.