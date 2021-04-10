menu

COVID-19: 37 new cases and 49 recoveries

paul_cocks
10 April 2021, 12:36pm
by Paul Cocks

37 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the 24 hours up to noon on Saturday, the health ministry has said.

237,806 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Thursday. Of these, 67,491 were second doses.  

Total recoveries stand at 28,610, while total cases registered stand at 29,548.

There are 536 active COVID-19 cases.

During the same 24 hours, a 96-year-old female died at Mater Dei Hospital while COVID-19 positive.

The total number of deaths is 402.

2,243 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 830,740.

