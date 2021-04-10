COVID-19: 37 new cases and 49 recoveries
COVID-19 update for 10 April | 37 new cases • 49 recoveries • 536 active cases • 2,243 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Friday 237,806
37 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the 24 hours up to noon on Saturday, the health ministry has said.
237,806 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Thursday. Of these, 67,491 were second doses.
Total recoveries stand at 28,610, while total cases registered stand at 29,548.
There are 536 active COVID-19 cases.
During the same 24 hours, a 96-year-old female died at Mater Dei Hospital while COVID-19 positive.
The total number of deaths is 402.
2,243 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 830,740.