Former PN MP Marthese Portelli appointed Malta Chamber CEO

Former Nationalist MP Marthese Portelli has been appointed CEO of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, effective from 1 June 2021.

This new appointment comes a year after Portelli surprisingly took the helm as director-general of the Malta Developer's Association.

However, Portelli will be resigning from her post at the MDA, instead replacing Edward Chetcuti at the Malta Chamber.

Her appointment to the MDA came shortly after her resignation as an MP. She had been elected on two districts in the last election, and also held important party posts before being elected in 2013.

Portelli, who is a lawyer by profession was twice elected as the president of the PN executive committee and was the first woman to hold this role.

She had been among 17 MPs who had urged former PN leader Adrian Delia to reconsider his position following the disastrous results of a Malta Today survey.

"The Malta Chamber is confident that Dr Portelli will build on the strong legacy of The Chamber and will be an engaging and effective driver of the Chamber's vision at these challenging times. The business community will benefit from her broad skill set and strong personality, which are complemented by values and aspirations that are well aligned with those of The Chamber," the organisation said.