Man charged with human smuggling

An Egyptian national has been charged with human smuggling after using a speedboat to ferry a group immigrants to Malta from Libya.

The 34-year-old man, Ali Ali Mohammed Shakshuk, had been arrested along with seven Libyan nationals who were spotted in the area between Wied iż-Żurrieq and Għar Lapsi last February.

The man pleaded not guilty and Magistrate Ian Farrugia denied bail, remanding him in custody.

Immigration police had responded to reports of immigrants making landfall in Żurrieq on 19 February.

Eight men were arrested on the day and investigations showed that they had come to Malta on board a speedboat that was found abandoned near the rocks some days later.

The group consisted of five Syrians and three Egyptians, including the accused.

Further investigations revealed that Shakshuk, who is a resident at the Safi Detention Centre, had steered the speedboat. Another person is still being investigated with the organisation of clandestine trips, prosecuting Inspector Karl Roberts told the court.

Lawyer Martin Fenech was legal aid counsel.