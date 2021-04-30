Employers group ‘breathes sigh of relief’ over positive Moneyval review

The Malta Employers’ Association has welcomed with “relief” Moneyval’s positive review in the wake of reforms to bolster the fight against money laundering.

MEA said the outcome was the result of extensive reforms to governance structures that were failing on many counts.

“This is an important initial step towards an uphill process of restoring Malta’s reputation in the global financial system,” the association said.

It augured that the Financial Action Task Force, the international umbrella organisation that has the final say, will likewise give a positive review and remove the threat of grey-listing Malta.