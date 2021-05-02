COVID-19: 12 new cases, one death registered

12 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Sunday, the health ministry has announced.

Active cases stand at 261, after 20 new recoveries were registered.

Total cases stand at 30,319, while total recoveries stand at 29,642.

2,036 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 871,099.

An 87-year-old man died at St Thomas Hospital while positive to COVID-19.

The total number of deaths now stands at 416.