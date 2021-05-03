COVID-19: 35 new cases, no deaths registered on Monday
COVID-19 update for 3 May | 35 new cases • 16 recoveries • 280 active cases • 1,550 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Sunday 341,909
35 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the Health Ministry has announced.
16 recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 280.
30,354 total cases have been registered since the start of the pandemic, with 29,658 recoveries.
1,550 swab tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, with the total number of swabs at 872,649.
No deaths were registered.
Till yesterday, 341,909 vaccine doses were administered, of which 108,716 were second doses.