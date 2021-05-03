COVID-19: 35 new cases, no deaths registered on Monday

35 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the Health Ministry has announced.

16 recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 280.

30,354 total cases have been registered since the start of the pandemic, with 29,658 recoveries.

1,550 swab tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, with the total number of swabs at 872,649.

No deaths were registered.