Robert Abela gets the AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab

The Prime Minister Robert Abela has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Taking to Facebook, Abela called on people eligible for the vaccine to get inoculated in order to safe guard each other.

Abela recieved the AstraZeneca vaccine.

He also thanked workers and volunteers at vaccination centres for their service.

On Sunday, the Opposition leader Bernard Grech also received the first dose of the vaccine.