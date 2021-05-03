menu

Robert Abela gets the AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab

Prime Minister Robert Abela receives first COVID-19 vaccine • Calls on people to do the same in order to continue fighting the virus

3 May 2021, 3:43pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Prime Minister Robert Abela
The Prime Minister Robert Abela has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Taking to Facebook, Abela called on people eligible for the vaccine to get inoculated in order to safe guard each other.

Abela recieved the AstraZeneca vaccine. 

He also thanked workers and volunteers at vaccination centres for their service.

On Sunday, the Opposition leader Bernard Grech also received the first dose of the vaccine.

“I encourage those who can take it to get vaccinated when it is their turn. Like that, together we can continue fighting this pandemic,” he said.

