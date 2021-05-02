Opposition leader gets the COVID-19 vaccine

The Opposition leader Bernard Grech is the latest politician to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Taking to Facebook, the PN leader showed how he got the first vaccine dose at the Mosta Health Centre.

“I encourage those who can take it to get vaccinated when it is their turn. Like that, together we can continue fighting this pandemic”, he said.

Appell. Illum kien imiss lili li nieħu l-vaċċin kontra l-COVID-19. Inħeġġeġ lil dawk li jistgħu jeħduha biex meta jmisshom jieħdu l-vaċċin. B’hekk flimkien inkomplu niġġieldu lil din il-pandemija. Posted by Bernard Grech on Sunday, May 2, 2021

Malta registered 12 cases of COVID-19 vaccine, recording 20 recoveries in the process.