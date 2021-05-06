[LIVE] Government to announce easing of more COVID-19 restrictions
The government is expected to announce the easing of more COVID-19 restrictions at 10:30am.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will address the press conference.
Restaurants and snack bars, along with non-contact sports, are already slated to resume on 10 May with limitations.
Non-essential shops and services and museums re-opened two weeks ago, with the maximum limit on public gatherings increasing to four people and four households inside the home.
Visits to Mater Dei and Mount Carmel have also re-commenced.