[LIVE] Government to announce easing of more COVID-19 restrictions

The government is expected to announce the easing of more COVID-19 restrictions at 10:30am.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will address the press conference.

Restaurants and snack bars, along with non-contact sports, are already slated to resume on 10 May with limitations.

Non-essential shops and services and museums re-opened two weeks ago, with the maximum limit on public gatherings increasing to four people and four households inside the home.