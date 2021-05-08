[WATCH] Vaccine naysayers say they are too young for the jab

Vaccine naysayers say they are too young for the jab

The majority of people refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine are doing so because they feel they have a lower chance of developing complications, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci has said.

“A lot of people refusing to get take the jab are telling us they are doing so because they are young and so are not at risk of developing any serious symptoms,” Prof. Gauci said on Reno Bugeja Jistaqsi.

Prof. Gauci warned that while younger aged people have a lower chance of developing serious complications, they are aiding the virus’ transmission among the community by not getting vaccinated.

She said that more than 50% of the over-30s bracket have applied for the vaccine. “This is a positive step towards achieving herd immunity.”

On side effects, Prof. Gauci said that while there is a risk of blood cloths, a risk-benefit analysis has shown that contracting the COVID-19 virus still poses greater risk.

She also said studies have shown that vaccines also work on variants of the virus being recorded locally and internationally. “They might have a slightly lower efficiency level, but on a wider-scale they still work in preventing transmission in the community.”

The Public Health Superintendent said Malta is currently discussing the introduction of vaccine passports for travellers with the European Union and countries like Israel.

Gauci ruled out mass events in the near future, stating they still pose a high-risk of contamination. “It is still too early to decide on mass events.”

She stressed that any decision taken by authorities was based on scientific evidence, which was changing as the situation evolved. “There are basic principles on dealing with infectious disease, but at the start of the pandemic, it was a new virus which we knew relatively nothing about.”

Gauci said 86% of COVID-19 deaths were due to complications which arose after patients contracted the disease. The remaining 14% had ulterior health conditions. Malta, according to Gauci, also experienced a slightly higher death rate during the pandemic.