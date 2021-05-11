16-year-old girl goes missing again

16-year-old Luana Borg has been reported missing to police for a second time over the past six months.

She was last seen wearing a grey jacket and black trousers.

Police say she wears a burqa so that she isn't recognized.

She last went missing on Christmas day, but was found towards the end of January.

Anyone with information on the person's whereabouts can contact police confidentially by phoning the Police General Headquarters at 21 224001 or 119, or by containing the nearest police station.