Labour Party takes no stand on decriminalisation of abortion

The Labour Party has not taken a stance in favour nor against the decriminalisation of abortion, but has said that the discussion on the topic should be built on honesty and respect.

Following a discussion by the party's parliamentary group on Friday, the PL issued a statement calling for an open and mature discussion on abortion, but did not make its position clear on the issue.

"The discussion on a sensitive topic such as abortion is conducted by society in a mature and free manner, and is not stifled by such a motion," the party said in its statement.

"[We need] a discussion that is not monopolized by political parties in Parliament, and is built on honesty and respect for different views, without sensationalism or condemnation and against stigma."

On an individual level, Prime Minister Robert Abela reaffirmed his position against the legalisation of abortion. However, he said that he will follow carefully what is being said in public discussions.

From the Opposition's part, the Nationalist Party made its position clear on the matter hours after the abortion decriminalisation bill was tabled in parliament.

According to a PN statement published on Wednesday, the Nationalist Party "can never be in favour of decriminalising abortion", and said that it would support measures that do not endanger the life of a child before or after birth.

