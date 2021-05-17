Police union wants clarity on urine screening tests for drugs and alcohol

The Malta Police Association wants more clarity on a legal notice that is set to introduce urine tests to screen police officers for drugs and alcohol.

The union said it could not understand how the proposed legal notice makes no distinction between the substances.

“Although the MPA agrees with testing for drugs because this is illegal, alcohol is not and so the law must have clear parameters on what limit is permissible,” the union said.

It added that the simple way the law was drawn up could lead to wide discretionary powers in its interpretation.

“This can lead to abuse on who and when these tests are carried out,” the union said.