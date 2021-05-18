San Ġwann to get pollinator garden in €300,000 investment

San Ġwann will be getting its own pollination garden in a collaborative project that will span a 1,000 sqm urban area.

Marking World Bee Day on 20 May, the Ministry for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development launched the project with the aim of protecting the Maltese Honeybee and to increase the pollination from butterflies and bees.

Sustainability Minister Miriam Dalli explained that it will provide an open space that is simultaneously beneficial to the environment.

"Perhaps a few may know that honeybees pollinate 80% of our crops. Therefore, the plan of this project is to embellish an open space but also give back to the environment,” she said.

Dalli added that this project will assist the public, especially children, to learn more about pollination and its importance for the food supply chain.

“It’s a different kind of project that will serve both for a recreational and educational space for the residents," Dalli said.

San Ġwann Mayor Trevor Fenech said that the regeneration of this site will offer breath of fresh air to residents in the area.

“This site was in a dilapidated state, often receiving reports of illegal waste disposal. With this project, San Ġwann residents will benefit from an open space and a pollination garden,’’ Fenech said.

Parks Malta will be assisting the local council in the planting, watering, pruning and maintenance of flowers and trees.

Adrian Attard, General Director of Parks Malta, explained that the planting of trees will help even further for bees to pollinate. The trees will consist of carob and almond trees, and Judas trees. Other plants that will be planted in the garden, such as herbs, offer an aromatic smell.

“These trees were chosen with a purpose, as they have high levels of pollen. Such trees grow during different times of the year, and therefore bees will be able to pollinate throughout the year,” Attard said.