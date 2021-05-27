Malta freemasons deny claims of involvement in Caruana Galizia murder

The United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE), which administers the two English Lodges of Freemasons on the Island of Malta, has categorically denied any involvement in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the UGLE said that it played no part in the 2017 murder of the journalist, while maintaining full confidence that the police will investigate any possible freemason involvement.

The UGLE pointed out that the Grand Master of The Sovereign Grand Lodge of Malta, a separate organisation entirely, presented himself to the police to assist in the investigation.

It is worth noting that the Maltese freemasonry includes lodges of other constitutions, Irish and Scottish, as well as other breakaway Maltese lodges.

This statement comes two days after Melvin Theuma testified in court how he was told that freemasons had to pay Vince Muscat, il-Koħħu, €100,000 for Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder.

Theuma, the murder middleman who was granted a presidential pardon to tell all about the murder, said that a particular individual was appointed by the freemasons to take €100,000 to Koħħu.

