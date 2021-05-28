[WATCH] COVID-19 briefing: Six new cases and five recoveries

Six new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Friday, the health ministry has said.

505,100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Thursday. Of which, 200,199 are people who are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 30,041, while total cases registered stand at 30,041.

There are 66 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 419.

2,288 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 920,753.

COVID-19 briefing

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said the vaccination programme was going well and encouraged the public to get vaccinated.

Gauci said Malta had reached herd immunity against COVID-19, with 70% of the adult population having received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

The seven-day moving average is currently four cases.

Coverage rates by age for first dose:

60+ = 96% vaccinated

50+ = 79% vaccinated

40-49 = 73% vaccinated

30-39 = 62% vaccinated

16-29 = 41% vaccinated

Gauci said that one person was in the ITU at Mater Dei Hospital.

Other admissions: 1 in infectious diseases unit • 1 in other wards • 0 in Gozo hospital (0 ITU) • 0 in Sir Paul Boffa hospital • 0 in St Thomas hospital • 0 in the Good Samaritan facility • 0 in Mount Carmel Hospital • 0 Karin Grech.

The average age of cases is currently 33-years-old. The positive rate is currently 0.2%.

Gauci encouraged all to get vaccinated and appealed for all those experiencing symptoms to get tested.

Questions segment

Asked by MaltaToday whether fully vaccinated persons will still be required to quarantine if they come into contact with persons who have tested positive. Gauci confirmed yes. Persons will still have to quarantine for the full 14 days.

On events, Gauci said talks are still underway to see how events can safely occur this summer. She also added that this would go hand in hand with the vaccine passport, which will be used abroad and within Malta to allow events to occur.

On enforcement, Gauci said police would ask persons without masks to show their ID cards. "When July comes, the person who is without a mask can show their vaccine certificate or ID card."

Under the new rule, a vaccinated person will be allowed to remove their mask outdoors but will have to wear it if accompanied by someone who has not been vaccinated. She said this the vaccine certificate would be used for enforcement.

Gauci also confirmed that Malta still has no cases of the Indian variant, also referred to as B.1.617.

She said the authorities were "monitoring" the situation in the UK, where the Indian variant is quickly spreading.

Asked about the residents of homes for the elderly, where there are still restrictions, Gauci promised further relaxation of measures "in the days to come".

Gauci said vaccine mixing is only occurring in cases of vulnerable teens where they have requested extra protection. Otherwise, persons are receiving both doses of the same brand.