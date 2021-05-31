Tourists will be denied boarding if they don't have a negative COVID-19 test or vaccine certificate

Travellers to Malta from tomorrow will be denied boarding unless they can produce a negative COVID-19 PCR test or a vaccination certificate.

The rules came into force over the past couple of days and will be applicable from 1 June. They also apply to Maltese and residents of Malta returning to the island. Children under five years of age are exempt from the requirements.

Any person travelling to Malta, whether by air or by sea, will have to present upon arrival in Malta a passenger locator form, a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken not later than 72 hours prior to entering Malta, or a valid inoculation certificate showing that the person has taken all vaccine doses.

The rules also make it clear that passengers will be denied boarding if they fail to produce either a negative test result or the vaccine certificate.

Additionally, the documentation will also be requested upon arrival in Malta and anybody without it will be subjected to a PCR test and mandatory quarantine at a place designated by the Public Health Superintendent. The costs of the test and mandatory quarantine accommodation will have to be borne by the individual.

In the case of residents, the place of quarantine may be a place of their choosing so long as this is acceptable to the health authorities.

The legal notice makes it clear that the vaccine certificate has to conform with standards approved by the public health authorities in Malta and is valid only for those vaccines approved for use in Malta.

Meanwhile, Air Malta has issued a cautionary note to travellers, informing them of the new rules that will come into force on 1 June.

Airlines and sea service operators are obliged to inform passengers prior to boarding of the new regulations.