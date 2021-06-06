COVID-19: Three new infections, five patients recover

Malta registered three new cases of COVID-19, while five patients have fully recovered from the virus.

As a result, active cases stand at 74. No COVID-related deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 06•06•2021 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Sunday, June 6, 2021

2,024 swab tests were carried out on Saturday, with a total 941,197 swab tests having been carried out throughout the span of the pandemic.

In terms of vaccinations, 551,494 doses have been adminsitered up until Saturday, of which 327,155 were a first dose.

With regards to the full vaccinations, 233,826 persons are completely vaccinated against covid-19.

From the start of the pandemic, Malta has registered 30,571 total cases of COVID-19. From these cases, 30,078 patients recovered, while the death toll stands at 419.