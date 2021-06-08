COVID: One new case, three recoveries

One new COVID-19 case was recorded on Tuesday, figures published on Facebook page Sahha show.

Active cases are down to 70, after three recoveries were registered. Total cases stand at 30,572.

1,432 swab tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 943,984.

Till yesterday, 558,320 vaccine doses were administered. Of which, 329,000 were a first dose and 238,807 people are fully vaccinated.

No deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. Total deaths stand at 419.