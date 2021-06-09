Gozo Fast Ferry carries over 6,000 passengers in one week

In its first week of operation, Gozo Fast Ferry carried over 6,000 passengers on its high-speed passenger service between Valletta and Mġarr, Gozo and added extra trips to cope with the high demand over the long weekend.

The fast ferry service between the two islands started its first full day of operations last Wednesday and since then more than 3,000 people have downloaded the company’s app to buy tickets.

“We have been overwhelmed by the positive feedback. The number of passengers we carried in just one week shows people were itching for the introduction of such a service linking the two islands,” a company spokesperson said.

The company said that most people were using the mobile app to get their tickets, or their Tallinja card to tap-and-board without the need to pre-book.

“With the easing of restrictions and slow opening of the tourism season we’re anticipating there will be a much higher demand from those choosing alternative modes of transport,” the spokesperson added.

In a bid to offer a seamless journey, there are a number of transport options: on foot using the Barrakka Lift from the Valletta centre to Lascaris Wharf; by bus on Route X133 from the Valletta terminus; by ferry from The Three Cities or Sliema; or by bicycle, which are transported on the ferry for free.